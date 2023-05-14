Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average is $134.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.26 and a twelve month high of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -10,800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

