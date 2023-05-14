Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of R opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.