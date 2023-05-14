Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Schneider National worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Articles

