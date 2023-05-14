Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

