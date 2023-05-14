Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.