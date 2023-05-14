Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $99.21 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

