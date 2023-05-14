Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 165,765 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 820,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,593,000 after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

