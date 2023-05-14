Shell Asset Management Co. Has $84,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

