Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of DUOL opened at $141.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

