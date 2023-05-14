Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,153,000.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $758.52 million and a PE ratio of -10.57.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFXT. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

