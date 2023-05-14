Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of -182.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

