Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Stock Performance
KELYA stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.91 million, a PE ratio of -182.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.