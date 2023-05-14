Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 735 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,789,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,969,000 after buying an additional 276,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,126,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 340,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

