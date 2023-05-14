Shell Asset Management Co. Takes $37,000 Position in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRGE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth $562,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charge Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRGE opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $223.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.94.
About Charge Enterprises
Charge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of electrical, broadbrand, and electric vehicle charging services. It offers end-to-end project management services, from advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, to monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates through the Infrastructure and Telecommunications segments.
