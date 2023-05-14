Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

