SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of SJW Group worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $75.78 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.