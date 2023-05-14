Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.68 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.