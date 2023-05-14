Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 454,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 639,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.72.

In related news, insider Lesley Watt purchased 43,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £9,932.32 ($12,532.90). Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

