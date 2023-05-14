Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $688,000. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

