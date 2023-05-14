Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.
Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.
About Sprott Physical Silver Trust
Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.
