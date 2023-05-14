State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 450 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Copa worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copa by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Copa by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

Copa stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

