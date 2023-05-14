State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after buying an additional 2,168,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,267,000 after buying an additional 482,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JHG opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

