State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Enovis worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Enovis Trading Up 1.3 %

ENOV opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Clayton Perfall sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $145,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,881 shares of company stock worth $3,738,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

