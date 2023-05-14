State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,370 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of OneMain worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OMF opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

