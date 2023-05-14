State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Celsius by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock valued at $102,440,629. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $129.83 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.