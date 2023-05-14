State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares in the company, valued at $183,570,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

