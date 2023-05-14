State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $296.20 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.12 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 61.57%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total value of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $598,497.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,072. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

