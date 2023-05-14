State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,128 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

