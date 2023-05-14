State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,086 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.2 %

VSH opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.86.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

