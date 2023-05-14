State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.82 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UiPath Trading Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

NYSE:PATH opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

