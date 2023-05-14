State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in S. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,733 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Westpark Capital increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

