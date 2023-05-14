State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

