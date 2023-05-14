State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average is $171.13.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

