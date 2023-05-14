State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,080 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Premier worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

PINC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

