State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

