State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,030 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,037,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 100,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,075.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

