State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,998 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,998 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.28% of The Hackett Group worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

