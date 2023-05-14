State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,339 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $219,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,911.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $75.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.89.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

