State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,570 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 342,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 164,621 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $5,751,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSS. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

