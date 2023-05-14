State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of RXO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $18.88 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

