Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

