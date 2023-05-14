Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,295,000 after purchasing an additional 470,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,223,000 after purchasing an additional 55,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,380,000 after purchasing an additional 801,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

