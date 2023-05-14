Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

INGR opened at $109.58 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

