Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,800 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

