Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.55 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.