Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,500 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.