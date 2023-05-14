Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,000 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Trading Down 0.3 %

NVST opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Profile



Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

