Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DXC Technology Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE DXC opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.
