Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DXC opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

