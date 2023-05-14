Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 329,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.6 %

FCN stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.