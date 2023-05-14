Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 981,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after acquiring an additional 751,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 766.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 723,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE HRB opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

