Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Agree Realty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Agree Realty by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 162.57%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

